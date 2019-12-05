Ricky Adams looks down Main Street in front of First United Methodist Church and points at the giant steeple of First Baptist Church in the distance.
“When we were little, you could stand right here and you could not see the steeple or any part of First Baptist Church simply because there were oak trees on both sides of the road,” Adams said.
Mary Cannon remembered those oaks and how they provided a canopy over the entire downtown. In December, with Enterprise decorated for Christmas, its beauty was almost surreal.
“It was magical,” Cannon recalled.
Adams and Cannon, who say they have been “aggravating” each other for decades, are part of a special feature for the upcoming Boll Weevil Centennial Celebration on Dec. 11.
They will be among the guides giving walking tours of downtown that day. The tours begin at 10 a.m. and will run through 3 p.m. on the hour. Kay Kirkland, special projects coordinator for the city of Enterprise, said the tours will take about an hour.
“We know there are people who have lived here all their life and don’t really know the development of downtown,” Kirkland said. “And there are people like me who have been here for a long time — I’ve been here 25 years — I still didn’t know a lot of it.
“We hope this walking tour is going to give people an opportunity to learn things they never knew — and maybe some surprises.”
The tours will begin at First United Methodist — which was built in 1893 and in the present building since 1903-04 — and conclude at First Baptist, the second church built in the city.
Certainly, the tours will highlight Enterprise landmarks like the Rawls Building, the Depot Museum, the famous Boll Weevil Monument, the old post office and the Enterprise Library on College Street and the Rawls Warehouse.
The guides will have a loose script, but Adams and Cannon hope to personalize the tour.
“I’m not an authority on the history of Enterprise or anything else,” Adams said. “For one thing, I haven’t been here but 70 years, so that’s not long enough to be an authority. … I don’t profess to know the history of all the buildings downtown.”
He doth protest too much. He talked about chickens on the sidewalk outside of Capps’ Supply Store.
“They also had a monkey named Pete that was on a chain and would get out and aggravate you,” Adams said. “He was a mess. He got in my momma’s hair one time. People taunted him so much I guess he was that way.” Kirkland said “about six” guides are expected to lead tour groups.
“What we’ll do is paint a picture of what Enterprise was like when there wasn’t a bypass and when we were children,” Adams said. “There was a barber shop on every block in downtown Enterprise.
“There were 10 gas stations — 19 if you went from the college up through town. There are not 19 gas stations in Enterprise now — not near it. And most of them had somebody to wash your windshield, vacuum out your car, or wash it $1. I grew up doing that.”
Visually, the town has changed. But their recollections stir other senses, too.
“When we were in school we got to tour the old peanut butter mill,” Adams said. “We got to stand there and watch the peanut butter go in the jars, the labels go on the jars, the lids go on the jars. At the same time, I guess when they were roasting them, you can still smell it.
“When we were young, they did a lot more peanut cooking here then than they do now. They were making peanut butter and stuff instead of just the oil. The town smelled so good when they were roasting those peanuts. I never tasted any that smelled like that smell. Oh, that was fun.”
Their memories go beyond which business was which building.
“We’re just two local relics,” Cannon said.
Don’t believe it.
“It was growing up in a slower time that was a very safe time,” Cannon said. “We roamed the streets all day and all night. It was just an easy, good, growing up experience.”
Adams quickly added: “With eyes on you everywhere you went. Everybody knew you.”
They didn’t need video cameras back then. Neighbors and parents of friends took care of each other.
For an hour, at least, you can step back into that time on Dec. 11.
