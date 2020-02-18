The Enterprise Music Club met Feb. 12 at Hoobler Music. Refreshments were served prior to the program by student pianist Johnathan Doyle. Doyle is a past winner of the Enterprise Music Club Scholarship for attendance at a college summer music camp. He performed piano music primarily of the Romantic era of music history, including several preludes and an etude by Frederic Chopin. Doyle also performed the Beethoven Sonata, Op. 2, No. 1, first movement, and a prelude by Claude Debussy. A short business meeting followed. For more information about the Enterprise Music Club, contact Ann Reynolds at 334-347-5748.
