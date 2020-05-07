Health care professionals from the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Southeastern District held the first of several drive-through COVID-19 tests this month at the Coffee County Health Department on Thursday.
“We’re testing those who are symptomatic,” said Kyle Odom, assistant administrator for the 10-county district. “Some of the (testing) requirements did change a little bit. That was mostly directed towards those in long-term care facilities and facilities where there are two or more positives that we can kind of relax our restrictions just a little bit. Otherwise, it’s just for those who are symptomatic.”
Coffee County has had 138 confirmed cases of COVID-19, even more than Houston County’s 99 as of Thursday morning.
Asked if those cases contributed to the team’s tests this month, Odom said, “Oh, yeah.”
“A lot of them in the county stem from some industry or some companies in the area,” he added. “We’re just trying to help stop the spread.”
Odom said drive-through testing will held at the Coffee County Health Department at 2841 Neal Metcalf Road (Highway 167).
“We’ll be here every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and every Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the month of May,” Odom said.
The process is easy enough. Drivers never leave their cars. There are two staging areas, a registration stage and an area where a simple nasal swab is taken. Subjects are notified within a week of the test result, positive or negative.
Odom’s work team is made of professionals from the Southeastern District — a 10-county area that includes Coffee, Houston, Dale, Geneva, Pike, Barbour, Henry, Crenshaw, Butler and Covington.
“They may not all work here in Coffee County but they work throughout our district,” he said.
“We do have some people who are based in our district but they’re central office employees who work for the licensure boards for nursing homes. Since they’re not allowed to go into the nursing homes right now they’re nurses and they’re helping us with this.”
