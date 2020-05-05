Steven Duke’s first official meeting as a member of the Enterprise Board of Education won’t come until June, but he got a head start last week.
Duke, the second-generation owner of Duke Pest Services, was appointed to the board at the April 21 Enterprise City Council meeting. He attended the April 28 school board meeting.
“I went through the school system K-12,” Duke said. “To have an opportunity to serve the system, I think it’s a pretty good opportunity.”
He joked about the changing face of the system since he attended.
“I went to Hillcrest K-6, Old Coppinville Junior High and the old high school,” he said. “I joke that every school I went to is either different or they built a new one or it’s not here anymore.”
He and his wife, Heidi Duke, have a daughter in the school system. Fiona Duke is in kindergarten at Hillcrest in Ms. Rhonda Krafft’s class.
His family has extensive ties to the school system.
“My brother taught here,” said Duke, a 2003 Enterprise High graduate.
He said his first impression of his colleagues on the school board was a good one, not that he was surprised by that.
“That’s the great thing. I can tell that everybody cares about the kids and cares about the program and the system,” said Duke, whose terms on the board will run five years. “They want to make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible.”
The next school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, at noon.
