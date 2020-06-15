dental photo

Kevin Sean Duque, a 2010 graduate of Enterprise High School, recently graduated with honors from the University of Puerto Rico, School of Dental Medicine with a DMD (Doctor of Dental Medicine). He is the son of Hugo and Angela Duque of Enterprise. He also holds a Bachelor’s in Commerce and Business Administration and a Bachelor’s in Biological Sciences from the University of Alabama. Dr. Duque will be starting a General Practice Residency in July at The University of Mississippi Medical Center.

 Special to The Ledger
