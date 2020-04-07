The coronavirus will not be stopping churches from celebrating Easter this year. Local churches still plan on celebrating Easter this year even if it is in a different way than they are used to. They will be streaming online, playing on the radio, and one church will even have a drive-in this year.
“We have been live-streaming the past couple weeks. We do plan on doing Easter service online as well. It’s a little different than past years, but it’s where we are this year,” said Danny Wiggins, pastor ofCounty Line Baptist Church in Enterprise.
Things are different this year, but churches aren’t letting that keep them down. “It’s different but we are still excited for the service this year,” Higgins said.
Churches have been exempt from Gov. Ivey’s Stay at home order. The order reads: “A person may leave his or her place of residence to attend an event that is a religious worship service, wedding, or funeral.
Churches still have to abide by the social distancing that people must remain 6 feet apart and there may be no more than 10 gathered. Many churches are trying their hardest to meet in some kind of capacity this Sunday.
Enterprise First United Methodist Church will do their Easter Service a little different this year. They will be doing an Easter drive-in. “We will be in full cooperation with the guidelines by the state. People will drive-in and be directed where to park. There will be a band on the stage, the normal things; we are hoping that the radio station will be able to stream us for people to listen through the radio,” says Ryan Martin, pastor of Enterprise First United Methodist Church.
One thing that churches have in common is their want to worship together. “I expect a good turnout. People haven’t been to church in four weeks. I have received calls from people who desperately want to meet. Even if it’s stuck in cars, the being on site will mean a lot to people,” Martin said.
Higgins also reiterated Martin’s thought by saying, “people miss being together. They miss the fellowship that the church allows them to have.
Rather the church service is going to be live-streamed, in a car, or over the radio Enterprise churches still plan on celebrating Easter this Sunday. Things may be a little different this year, but that is not going to stop these churches from worshiping.
