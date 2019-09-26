The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education approved a number of personnel items at its regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
* Leave -- Justin Andress, kindergarten teacher, Enterprise Early Education Center, extended through April 30, 2020; Jacquline Foster, eight-hour custodian, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School, effective Aug. 26 to Nov. 15; Katherine Phillips, kindergarten teacher, Enterprise Early Education Center, effective Oct. 7 to Dec. 20; Hannah Tremlett, speech pathologist, Enterprise City Schools, effective Nov. 2 to Jan. 6; Janice White, bus driver, effective Aug. 15 to Nov. 8; Mary Witherspoon, eight-hour custodian, Holly Hill Elementary School, effective Oct. 14 to Dec. 20.
* Resignations -- Barbara Bryant, eight-hour custodian, Dauphin Junior High School, effective Sept. 26; James Crockrell, bus driver, effective Sept. 30; Ryan Curry, social science teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Sept. 30; Ashley Meadows, English teacher, Dauphin Junior High School, effective Sept. 27.
* Transfers -- Amber Kennedy, 6.5-hour Child Nutrition Program worker to CNP manager, Coppinville School of Opportunity, effective Oct. 1; Miracle Lett, CNP manager Coppinville School to 7-hour CNP Work, Child Nutrition, effective Oct. 1; Leslie Ricaud, 6.5-hour CNP worker at Enterprise High School to 6.5-hour worker Child Nutrition, effective Sept. 25; Markel Strawder, fourth grade teacher at Rucker Boulevard Elementary School to ESL teacher at Enterprise City Schools, effective Oct. 1.
* Employment -- Janeth Quiroz-Garcia, ESL aide, Enterprise City Schools, effective Oct. 1; John Evans, contract soccer coach, Enterprise High School, effective Sept. 25; Bethany Tindol, social science teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Oct. 1; William Pearson, bus driver, effective Sept. 25; Jon Styler, bus driver, effective Oct. 1.
* Supplements -- John Evans, assistant boys soccer coach, effective 2019-20 school year.
