At its noon meeting Tuesday, the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education approved several personnel actions.
Leave — Melisa Bell, 6.5-hr. Child Nutrition Program worker, Enterprise High School, effective Dec. 9 through Feb. 18, 2020; Johnny Bryant, bus driver, extended through Jan. 5, 2020; Angela Henderson, bus driver, effective Jan. 13, 2020 — April 3, 2020; Elizabeth Jones, bus driver, effective Oct. 30 — Dec. 9; Alicia Martin, third grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School, extended through Jan. 12, 2020; Sophie Threadgill, bus driver, Dec. 6 — Jan. 27, 2020.
Resignations — Whitney Dyess, agriscience teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Dec. 20; Ryan Massey, part-time grounds/maintenance technician, effective Dec. 17; Marcus McCarty, PE teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Dec. 20; Lee Merritt, PE teacher, Enterprise Early Education Center, effective Dec. 19; Melinda Murner, math teacher, Coppinville Junior High School, effective Dec. 20; Elizabeth Samuy, science teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Dec. 20; Derrick Taylor, eight-hour custodian, Dauphin Junior High School, effective Dec. 3; Amber Thornton, science teacher, Coppinville Junior High School, effective Dec. 20; Bradley White, career tech teacher, Enterprise High School, effective. Dec. 31; Janie Wiggins, head volleyball coach, Enterprise High School, effective Oct. 31; Dana Wyatt, special education teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School, effective Dec. 20.
Transfers — Kelvin Edwards, maintenance helper to maintenance technician, effective Dec. 18; Brandon Faulk, grounds/maintenance technician to grounds/maintenance foreman, effective Jan. 2, 2020; Kayla Hilburn, Child Nutrition Program assistant manager at Enterprise High School to Child Nutrition program manager at Coppinville, effective Jan. 6, 2020; Amanda Hope, special education teacher at Special Projects Center to special education teacher at Holly Hill Elementary School, effective Jan. 6, 2020; Amber Kennedy, Child Nutrition manager at Coppinville to Child Nutrition assistant manager at Enterprise High School, effective Jan. 6, 2020; Jay Morgan, maintenance helper to maintenance technician, effective Dec. 18.
Employment — William Shaffer, math teacher, Coppinville Junior High School, effective Jan. 6, 2020; Amelia Proby-Jackson, English teacher, Dauphin Junior High School, effective Jan. 6, 2020; Dayla Gulledge, PE teacher, Enterprise Early Education Center, effective Jan. 6, 2020; Gary Dugger, PE teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Jan. 6, 2020 pending background clearance; Fran Flowers, eight-hr custodian, Enterprise High School, effective Dec. 18; Drew Key, career tech teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Jan. 6, 2020; Johnny Walker, science teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Jan. 6, 2020; Mattie Hanson, first grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School, effective Dec. 18; Kristina Schmittendorf, special education aide, Hillcrest Elementary School, effective Jan. 6, 2020; Ryan Massey, grounds/maintenance technician, effective Dec. 18; Tim Walton, bus driver, effective Dec. 18.
Supplements — Paul Massey, assistant grounds/maintenance foreman, effective Jan. 2, 2020.
