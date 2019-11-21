At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education, board members approved several perso￼nnel actions. » Leave — Evelyn Bonner, eight-hour custodian, Enterprise Career Tech Center, effective Dec. 18-Jan. 30; Christa Fleming, special education aide, Hillcrest Elementary School, extended through Jan. 3; Rebekah Morgan, kindergarten teacher, Enterprise Early Education Center, effective Jan. 6-Feb. 28; Kelly Rase, fifth grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School, effective Dec. 4-Jan. 15. » Resignations — Sharon Washington, 6.5-hour CNP worker, Holly Hill Elementary School, effective Nov. 7. » Transfers — Daniel Johnson, 8-hour custodian at Pinedale Elementary School, 7.5-hour CNP worker/custodian (240-day) Child Nutrition, effective Nov. 1. » Employment — Carolyn Dillon, 8-hour custodian, Coppinville Junior High School, effective Nov. 20; Winston Tyrone Kelley, 8-hour custodian, Coppinville Junior High School, effective Nov. 20; Dayla Gulledge, contract coach, Enterprise High School, effective Nov. 20. » Supplements — Dayla Gulledge, head JV softball, effective 2019-2020 school year; Bianca Windham, head junior high cheerleading, Dauphin Junior High School, effective Oct. 30 (amended from previously approved position).

