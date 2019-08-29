The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education approved several personnel items at its regularly-scheduled meeting Tuesday.
* Leave -- Justin Andress, kindergarten teacher at Enterprise Early Education Center, effective Aug. 1 to Nov. 1; Johnny Bryant, bus driver, effective Aug. 1 to Oct. 23; Christa Fleming, special education aide at Hillcrest Elementary School, effective Aug. 1 to Oct. 25; Alicia Martin, third grade teacher at Harrand Creek Elementary School, effective Oct. 1 to Dec. 20; Kayla Mock, career tech teacher at Enterprise High School, effective Sept. 23 to Dec. 20; Pace Peters, bus driver, effective Aug. 5 to Sept. 27; Ryleigh Stinson, special education aide at Rucker Boulevard Elementary School, effect Sept. 23 to Jan. 6; Sharon Washington, CNP worker at Holly Hill Elementary School, effective Aug. 1 to Oct. 25; Haley Willette, special education teacher at Hillcrest Elementary School, effective Aug. 15 to Sept. 26.
* Resignations -- Angela Charles, instructional partner at Dauphin Junior High School, effective July 31; Johnnie Louder, pre-k aide at Enterprise City Schools, effective Aug. 30; Anthony McClain, CNP custodian with Child Nutrition, effective Aug. 30; Nicole Wood, contract swim coach at Enterprise High School, effective July 26.
* Employments -- Leslie Watters, English teacher, Coppinville Junior High School, effective Aug. 19; Rachel Stinson, English teacher, Dauphin Junior High School, effective Aug. 28; Sarah Thorn, contract coach, Enterprise High School, effective 2019-20 school year pending background clearance; Kaley Capehart, special education teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School, effective Aug. 1; Nubia Tyler, .5 guidance counselor, Hillcrest Elementary School, effective Aug. 28; Lauren Jernigan, first grade teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School, effective Aug. 14; Nubia Tyler, .5 guidance counselor, Holly Hill Elementary School, effective Aug. 28; Charles Crumpler, bus driver, effective Aug. 28; John McCrummen, Jr., substitute bus driver, effective Aug. 28; Joseph Motley, substitute bus driver, effective Aug. 28.
* Supplements -- Sarah Thorn, head coach at Enterprise High School, effective 2019-20 school year pending background clearance; Daniel Compton, .5 assistant band director at Enterprise High School, effective 2019-20 school year.
