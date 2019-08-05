ECS employees kick off new school year

Enterprise City Schools launched a new school year at Institute Day on Thursday.
Employees from the school system gathered for a ceremony in the Performing Arts Center of Enterprise High School to get ready for the 2019-20 school year.
According to ECS Assistant Superintendent Dr. Patrick Cain, a new initiative this year for ECS will be the monthly honoring of employees.
“For us, this is absolutely (new),” Cain said. “Over the years, of course, we have participated in the state teacher of the year program, as well as recognized a support staff of the year from each of our departments and schools. Part of our mission statement is to build relationships and to create clean, safe environments, so we saw it only fitting to start promoting people that make a difference in the lives of the students -- our employees -- and the great work they do.”
At Institute Day, Cain called the maintenance and transportation departments, as well as the child nutrition program, the “unsung heroes” of the school system.
“They are their own separate department and separate entities,” Cain said. “They do great work. If there’s a need, they take care of it and then they’re gone again. They’re so important, but the spotlight isn’t on them as it is with the rest of the school system. We thought it was fitting to honor them in front of a crowd at Institute Day.”
In September, ECS will recognize employees from Coppinville; October, Dauphin; November, the Enterprise Early Education Center, Special Projects Center and First Class Pre-K; December, Enterprise High School and Technology Center and Temporary Alternative Placement; January, Harrand Creek; February, Hillcrest Elementary; March, Holly Hill; April, Pinedale; and May, Rucker Boulevard.
At the ceremony, teachers enjoyed an upbeat back-to-school video from Joe Holley, while Enterprise High School JROTC cadets posted the colors and Ali Wiggins delivered the invocation.
Christina Haken, J’myah Deemer and Addison Lett sang the National Anthem, after which the Enterprise High School Big Blue Band performed a few pieces.
There were also more song and dancing skits, according to Cain. Brad Johnson also gave a presentation about cyber security awareness, informing teachers how to be safe when online and checking emails. The presentation comes after news that Houston County Schools were forced to push back the first day of school due to a cyber-attack.
ECS Superintendent Greg Faught closed out the ceremony with a message for all employees focusing on performing quality work and doing an exceptional job for students and the school system.
