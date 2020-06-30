The Enterprise Board of Education met Tuesday and approved multiple personnel actions, including retirements, resignations, transfers and hires.

Retirements:

» Mittie Hutcherson, eight-hour custodian, Enterprise High School

» Kenneth Quiller, eight-hour custodian, Enterprise High School

Resignations:

» Katlyn Lusker, sixth grade teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School

» Sean Gancer, English teacher, Dauphin Junior High School

» Catherine Stacey Tyson, math teacher, Enterprise High School

» Mary Grace Anderson, fourth grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School

» Grace Gaines, first grade teacher, Pinedale Elementary School

» Candace Tucker, CPA teacher, Dauphin Junior High School

Transfers:

» Erica Curtis, sixth grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School to ARI reading specialist, Holly Hill Elementary School

» David Spires, ARI reading specialist, Holly Hill Elementary School to ARI regional staff, Alabama State Department of Education

» Angelia Grimsley, fifth grade teacher, Pinedale Elementary School to reading/math teacher, Dauphin Junior High School

Employment:

» Clayton Paramore, choral music teacher, Dauphin Junior High School

» Sarah Patty, social science teacher, Dauphin Junior High School

» Sharon Crowley, teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School

» Joshua Moguel, special education aide, Coppinville Junior High School

» Taylor Koogler, teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School

» Janet Shelley, teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School

» Jacquelyn Kinney, ARI reading specialist, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School

» Colby Jordan, math teacher, Enterprise High School

» Regan Reeves, English teacher, Dauphin Junior High School

» Jessica Jones, nurse, Enterprise City Schools

» Jennifer Henry, nurse, Enterprise City Schools

» Kyle Stiffler, contract wrestling coach, Enterprise High School

» Chelsie Hall, teacher, Hillcrest

» Deborah Dow, teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School

» Tiffani McCulloch, math teacher, Enterprise High School

» Matthew Ream, assistant principal, Enterprise High School

» Stephanie Dillard, child nutrition program supervisor, Child Nutrition Program

Tags

Load comments