The Enterprise Board of Education met Tuesday and approved multiple personnel actions, including retirements, resignations, transfers and hires.
Retirements:
» Mittie Hutcherson, eight-hour custodian, Enterprise High School
» Kenneth Quiller, eight-hour custodian, Enterprise High School
Resignations:
» Katlyn Lusker, sixth grade teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School
» Sean Gancer, English teacher, Dauphin Junior High School
» Catherine Stacey Tyson, math teacher, Enterprise High School
» Mary Grace Anderson, fourth grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School
» Grace Gaines, first grade teacher, Pinedale Elementary School
» Candace Tucker, CPA teacher, Dauphin Junior High School
Transfers:
» Erica Curtis, sixth grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School to ARI reading specialist, Holly Hill Elementary School
» David Spires, ARI reading specialist, Holly Hill Elementary School to ARI regional staff, Alabama State Department of Education
» Angelia Grimsley, fifth grade teacher, Pinedale Elementary School to reading/math teacher, Dauphin Junior High School
Employment:
» Clayton Paramore, choral music teacher, Dauphin Junior High School
» Sarah Patty, social science teacher, Dauphin Junior High School
» Sharon Crowley, teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School
» Joshua Moguel, special education aide, Coppinville Junior High School
» Taylor Koogler, teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School
» Janet Shelley, teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School
» Jacquelyn Kinney, ARI reading specialist, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School
» Colby Jordan, math teacher, Enterprise High School
» Regan Reeves, English teacher, Dauphin Junior High School
» Jessica Jones, nurse, Enterprise City Schools
» Jennifer Henry, nurse, Enterprise City Schools
» Kyle Stiffler, contract wrestling coach, Enterprise High School
» Chelsie Hall, teacher, Hillcrest
» Deborah Dow, teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School
» Tiffani McCulloch, math teacher, Enterprise High School
» Matthew Ream, assistant principal, Enterprise High School
» Stephanie Dillard, child nutrition program supervisor, Child Nutrition Program
