Enterprise City School Board of Education members on Tuesday voted in favor of lessening a tuition hike that was set to take place next school year.
Tuition for the 2020-21 school year will be $300 per student for the first two students and $150 for each additional student — a decrease from numbers presented when tuition was initially approved.
“When we made the decision to implement tuition for out-of-district students, we adopted a (fee) schedule but committed to reexamine that each year if necessary,” ECS Superintendent Greg Faught told board members. “After careful review and a great deal of consideration, I would like to propose that tuition decrease from $500 for each of the first two students and $250 for each additional student to (the new amounts).
“I would also like to set a due date for the tuition to be paid in full by June 1, 2020. This will give us an opportunity to ensure that our schools are adequately staffed before school starts.”
The changes were approved, but board member Bob Doerer said he had questions about “tuition in general.”
“If approved to come into the school system, what do they pay (if we) just assume they come in December?” Doerer asked. “Is it prorated?”
Faught said the amounts are not prorated, and the tuition remains the same regardless of the time in the school year.
“Why do we do that?” Doerer asked.
“I believe it’s very, very difficult to ask our people to manage within the schools, so we made a decision if you want to go to school in Enterprise you’ve got to pay the tuition in full,” Faught said.
Doerer said he believed prorating would be difficult “if they were large numbers, but I would think they are small numbers.”
Later in the meeting, Faught clarified his stance on the issue.
“One reason I explained to you is it’s difficult for our people to figure out exactly what (a prorated amount) would be,” Faught said. “Number two, when a student shows up in October — or really at the end of September — we’re not getting any funding for that student from the state at all. So $300 doesn’t near cover what it would cost us to educate that child for the rest of the year. If they come before the first 20 days after Labor Day, we at least get $5,200 from the state for that child.”
“I’m confused,” Doerer said. “I thought we got funding based off the year prior.”
“Yes,” Faught said. “But you’re not going to get any funding for that kid for the next year, either. If they do come here before, that still doesn’t make up for the taxes that they’re not paying by not living here in the city limits of Enterprise. To me, it’s such a nominal fee to attend school here.
“We didn’t want to get into trying to prorate (based on) when somebody is coming. I’ve had people come and, when they leave, they want a partial refund, but it’s a nominal fee to be part of what I feel like is a quality school system. If they come after October, we’re not getting funding for them for two years (from the state).”
Doerer said it was just a matter of “math” in determining prorated amounts.
“It’s more than math,” Faught said. “It’s a matter of finances for the school system — looking out for the school system and what’s best for the school system. That’s what I’m going to do.”
“Me, too,” Doerer said.
In other business, the board:
Approved a $15,200 contract with NoRedInk, a computer-based program that allows students to practice proper grammar, writing and sentence structure from school and home for junior high English classes.
