Enterprise City Schools received an overall grade of 90 on the 2018-19 State Department of Education’s Report Card.
The school system improved six points in overall score over last year’s report, including a huge improvement in academic growth from 90.21 to 97.06. Other categories showing higher numbers are graduation rate (91 to 93.19), academic achievement (77.53 to 78.9) and college and career readiness (81.06 to 82.97).
ECS also reduced chronic absenteeism from 19.8 to 9.64.
Of all schools in the city, Holly Hill Elementary School was first in overall score with a 94, including a perfect 100 in academic growth. Also getting A’s in overall score were Hillcrest Elementary School and Pinedale Elementary School, both with a 91. For Hillcrest, it was a three point increase over last year’s report and for Pinedale, a seven-point increase.
Dauphin Junior High School and Enterprise Early Education Center also had A’s, both scoring 90 overall, and Harrand Creek Elementary School also had a 90. Coppinville Junior High School had an overall score of 87, while Rucker Boulevard Elementary School had an overall score of 87 — an increase of seven points overall — and Enterprise High School an 85.
HHES was not the only school to score a perfect 100 in academic growth, as Hillcrest did so as well. RBES had a 97 in academic growth, a five point increase over the prior report.
Some of the more drastic changes over last year’s report include a 12 point decrease in chronic absenteeism at Dauphin and a seven-point overall increase for Coppinville. Dauphin also had an academic growth of 95.71, and Coppinville had academic growth of 96.15.
As far as Enterprise High School, scores were 71.97 in academic achievement, 86.65 in academic growth, 93.19 in graduation rate, and 82.97 in college and career readiness. EHS also dropped its chronic absenteeism rate by a fairly significant amount.
While still not where it should be, according to the Alabama Department of Education, the school system also improved progress in English language proficiency a great deal from 42.03 to 48.59.
