Enterprise City Schools next Monday will begin a program offering free meals to students each day after school.
The program is open to all ECS students, and the meals are served in the Enterprise High School cafeteria. Part of the ECS Child Nutrition Program, this will be the second year the meals are offered to students, according to Child Nutrition Director Julie Harmon.
“We started this last year in October,” Harmon said. “That was our first time having it. It was a huge success for us, so we wanted to continue it this year. Any student can come through the lunchroom at Enterprise High School, and all the bus students that are transporting around -- they have time to get there and come eat. We keep it open so everybody gets a chance.”
Last year, Harmon said the program averaged anywhere from 250 to 300 students a day, including elementary students.
According to Harmon, the free meals are great for children with after school activities.
“This is a way for them to get something to eat before things like volleyball practice or basketball practice or anything like that,” she said. “Some members of the football team ate last year, too.”
Food on Monday will be stuffed crust pizza, peas, peanut butter jamwich and fruit.
Menus for the month can be found on the Enterprise City Schools website.
Each summer, the ECS Child Nutrition Program also engages in an annual summer feeding program open to children 18 and under.
