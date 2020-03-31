Enterprise City Schools will resume providing meals to children on April 6 through its Child Nutrition Program.
Meals were not distributed this week due to spring break.
The distribution will be reduced to two days per week on Mondays and Wednesdays.
On Monday, each child will receive two breakfasts and two lunches. On Wednesday, each child will receive three breakfasts and three lunches.
There are nine distribution sites throughout Enterprise. Three of those are curbside pickup locations — Old Coppinville School at 301 North Ouida Street, Pinedale Elementary School at 207 Plaza Drive, and Rucker Blvd. Elementary at 209 Regency Drive.
The pickup location for those will be in front of the school. Families can drive through or walk up and pick up meals for the children in their families between ages 1 and 18 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. If you drive through, everyone is asked to stay in your car and meals will be passed through the driver based on the number of children in the car.
There are six drive-up locations where meals will be handed out to children ages 1 through 18 at the following places and times:
Faith Community Church, 104 Private Drive, from 11 a.m. until 11:25 a.m.; Colony Drive Apartments, Colony Drive, 11:40 a.m. until noon; Dixie Drive Apartments, 201 Dixie Drive, from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.; Pine Tree/Endale Estates, 25975 Alabama Highway 134, from 11 a.m. until 11:25 a.m.; Nance Circle Homes, Nance Circle, from 11:40 a.m. until noon; and College Street Elementary School, 605 West College Street, from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
The USDA requires that children must be present in order for meals to be provided. This program is solely for the pick-up of meals. Meals cannot be eaten on site.
ECS encourages families to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by not congregating at the school site once meals have been distributed. Follow social distancing guidelines, continue to wash your hands often and stay home if you are sick.
Call ECS Child Nutrition Program Supervisor Julie Harmon at 347-7572 or email jharmon@enterpriseschools.net if you have questions.
