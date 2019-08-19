ECTC students participate in Flowers Hospital program
Photos from Sherry Fitzpatrick

Health Science students at the Enterprise Career and Technology Center last week participated in the Flowers Hospital Certified Scrub Technician program. Pictured are (from right) students Kaleb Seay, Cole Hooper and Emma Smedley. The program allowed students to experience several different surgical procedures and the various pieces of equipment used in those procedures to give Health Science students a hands-on representation of the workplace.

