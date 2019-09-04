ECTC to celebrate with centennial events

The Enterprise Career and Technology Center is celebrating the centennial of the historic College Street building with several September events.
Events include an open house later this month, a student celebration and a chance for residents to pay tribute to the building as part of a brick paver project.
The site is a storied part of Enterprise’s past.
In 1919, the building finished construction and was opened as City Elementary School. In 1960, it was renamed College Street Elementary.
After ceasing operations in 2015, the school was placed on the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage. In the following years, many ideas were discussed for the facility including the possibility of turning it into a museum.
Last year, the property was transferred to the Enterprise City School system and months later it opened as the Enterprise Career and Technology Center.
To celebrate the centennial, ECTC is selling bricks for a brick paver project for the walkway to the school. Bricks are currently selling for $50, which gets three 20-character lines of text, and $65, which gets two 20-character lines of text and added art.
Enterprise High School masonry students, who recently finished the school’s sign, will lay the brick, according to ECTC Principal Leigh Shiver.
For more information, contact ECTC staff at 334-489-4700, or email ectc@enterpriseschools.net.
On Sept. 24, ECTC will hold an open house as part of centennial celebrations. The school is requesting photos of the school from former students and teachers for display during the open house.
The open house begins at 5 p.m., and the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education meeting will be held at the school in conjunction with the celebration at 6 p.m., according to ECS Superintendent Greg Faught.
The following day, the school will host centennial celebrations throughout the school day for students.
