Enterprise Early Education Center has announced that 40 of its students have become published authors through a national student publishing program. As part of the publishing process, students in Mr. Whittaker’s and Mrs. Newell’s classes planned, wrote, illustrated, and worked alongside their teachers and Ms. Grant (IP/Reading Specialist) to create their own books. The topic of their books are “Winter” by Mr. Whittaker’s class, and “All About Me” by Mrs. Newell’s class.
The students of both classes have been working hard on their books for several weeks. The idea for their books started when students curiosity lead to the two teachers and Ms. Grant about how to become a “real author.”
“The best part about this collaboration is that we have two classrooms full of proud, smiling young authors, with a memory that lasts a lifetime,” said Deidra Grant, EEEC IP/Reading Specialist. “This coaching cycle provided our teachers an opportunity to go through the writing process with our KinderCats in a meaningful and exciting and memorable way. We also obtained a full-color, deluxe hardcover book for the teacher and one for our school library. The students’ parents also were able to purchase copies of these unique, childhood keepsakes.”
EEEC Principal Waller Martin added, “We are rolling out the red carpet for our Kindercats at EEEC. We now have 40 students that are published writers through Studentreasures Publishing a national publishing program. It provided our teachers an easy way to incorporate writing into their lesson plan — from math and science to history, art, and more — into a fun activity. Publishing a book in the Kindergarten classroom engages our young students through hands-on learning and inspires a love of reading and writing.”
