EFUMC hosts annual ‘Trike-A-Thon’

Throughout Thursday morning, children from one to five years old strapped on their helmets and burned rubber for the Mom’s Day Out Stepping Stones Preschool annual Trike-A-Thon ride.
The event took place in the Enterprise First United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center. It is held each year as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The St. Jude Trike-A-Thon is a week-long service learning and fundraising program that teaches kids riding toy safety. As they learn the rules of the road, students gather donations to support the kids battling cancer and other life threatening diseases at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The Trike-A-Thon allows each day care class a chance to ride around a track on their choice of vehicle: bicycles, tricycles, scooters, and the like. Beginning with the two year olds, young members of each class are given 20 minutes to cruise around the track in EFUMC’s gym; the four year olds are supervised as they ride around the perimeter of the church. Donations for the event are collected online and via individual donations.
About 60 children participated in the Trike-A-Thon.
According to MDO/SSP Director Tammy Ezzell, close to $1,200 dollars were raised and around $30,000 has been raised for cancer research since the Trike-A-Thon’s inception.
