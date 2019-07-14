EFUMC Pastor talks joy and laughter at Healthy Woman

Enterprise First United Methodist Church Senior Pastor Tonya Elmore was the featured guest speaker at July’s Healthy Woman meeting. Elmore talked about the importance of joy and laughter in health and shared humorous stories to help the audience fit a little more laughter into their daily lives. Lunch for the event was provided by McDonald’s.
