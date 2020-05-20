Enterprise High School Principal Brent Harrison announced the school’s valedictorians and salutatorian prior to Thursday’s graduation exercises at EHS.
Alison Best and Daphne Rivera are each valedictorians for EHS, while Ashley-Sinclair Curtis is the salutatorian.
