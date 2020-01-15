Enterprise High School senior Ally Young was selected as an All-American Cheerleader at the UCA camp last summer at the University of Alabama and one of the rewards was getting to dance through the streets of London, England at its New Year’s Day Parade.
Young, the daughter of Alan and Tammy Young, was able to spend Dec. 26 through Jan. 2 in London, seeing such sights as Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace, London Tower and the Tower Bridge.
“We stayed at a hotel next to the Tower Bridge,” Young said. “It was all super fun.”
Only about 75 of an estimated 2,000 cheerleaders at the UCA camp made All-American status.
A cheerleader since the seventh grade at Coppinville Middle School, Young is now an EHS cheerleader as well as a member of the cheer competition team.
During the parade, Young and others performed a dance routine nine times during the route. They had practiced it daily while in London.
Young plans to attend Samford University in the fall and major in marketing while also planning to earn a law degree.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.