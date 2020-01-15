Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY OCCASIONALLY ONE QUARTER MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST GEORGIA AND THE BIG BEND AND PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&