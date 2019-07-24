Enterprise High School on Monday unveiled its 21-member cheer competition team that will represent the school for the 2019-2020 season.
According to Carly Santo, cheerleading head coach at EHS, the goals for this year are big for the competition squad.
“This is a team of elite girls that tried out last week,” Santo said. “Our biggest goal is to go out and earn a national title.”
Members of the squad are: Lauren Bailey, Lindsey Bailey, Brianna Brooks, Grayson Cook, Mary Harlin Charlton, Ansley Gatlin, Baylee Harrison, Peyton Hooks, Emma Howell, Madison Lentz, Emily Littel, Brooklynn Michael, Sarah Kate Phillips, Madyson Reavis, Hannah Scarbrough, Madison Sieving, Tatum Taylor, Presley Thomas, Emma Jo Tice, Emma Beth Woodall and Ally Young.
Santo said the squad is looking forward to working on routines and getting moves choreographed in preparation for the South Super Regional on Nov. 6 in Mobile.
State finals are scheduled for Dec. 14 in Hanceville, and nationals are slated for Feb. 7-9 in Orlando, Florida.
Cheerleaders begin practicing on Aug. 1.
Santo said she has a great deal of confidence in this group.
“I’m very excited (to see them perform),” she said. “I think they have a lot of talent, and I really do believe we can earn a national title. We have the ability.”
In 2017, EHS cheerleaders finished 11th in the nation at the National High School Cheerleading Championships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.