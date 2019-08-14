Parents should expect changes this morning when dropping off their kids at Enterprise High School.
EHS Principal Brent Harrison said on Wednesday morning that ongoing construction on campus will cause entrances to the Performing Arts Center (PAC) to close beginning this morning.
Many parents drop their students off at the PAC, and the construction will only affect drop off and pick up procedures in that area.
“You may still drop off your students in this area, but from now on they’re going to have to walk (around) into the back of the school,” Harrison said in a video posted on social media. “Another alternative is for you to drop off and pick up your students along (the) curb on the main entrance beside the Performing Arts Center. This area actually may be a little better as far as picking up and dropping off your students from this point forward.”
Harrison demonstrated that students will walk along the curb to the back loading dock area to enter the school if dropped off at the PAC.
Once a student enters into the back of the building, Harrison said he or she may go to the lunchroom, activities hall, small gym or library before school starts.
While drop off can be done in the loading dock area before school, parents are asked to use the area near the PAC for ease.
“It’s going to be easier for them to get in and out if they use those long curbs beside the PAC,” Harrison said.
There will be special access to the PAC for certain events, Harrison said, but the center will remain closed during standard school hours and days.
