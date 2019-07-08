Enterprise High School’s Future Farmers of America in June traveled to Auburn and Opelika for state competition and to Montgomery for the 91st Alabama State FFA Convention.
Students participated in several events, including FFA Night at the Montgomery Biscuits Stadium and State Career and Leadership Development events, as well as the statewide “Meals of Hope” service project.
In Leadership Development Events, Victoria Morgan placed first in Extemporaneous Public Speaking and will represent Alabama at the National FFA Convention. Summer Parker was first in Agriculture Education.
In Career Development Events, Landry Kelder, Grace Jones and Ashley Morgan -- high-scorer in state -- got first place in Floriculture and will represent Alabama at the National FFA Convention. Trinity Bookout, Shani Waters, Hanna Riley and Sidney Gilley got second place in Aquaculture.
Proficiency award recipients were Summer Parker, first place in Agriculture Education and will represent Alabama nationally; Dyllan Lee, second place in Fiber and Oil Crop Production; Kendra Peebles, third place in Agriculture Education; and Trinity Bookout, fourth place in Equine Science.
Additional winners were in Agriscience Fair:
* Julia Mae Sherrer -- first place in Animal Systems Division Five with her project “Cozy Coral.”
* Harrison Brown -- first place in Food Products and Processing Division Six for his project “Rotten Tomatoes.”
* Victoria Morgan -- first place in Social Systems Division Five for her project about GMO Awareness.
* Taylar Spann and Hannah Grice -- first place in Plant Systems Division Six for their project “Snails, Fish and Soils.” Spann also received first place in Food Products and Processing Division Five for her project “Moldy Bread.”
As a chapter, EHS FFA received the Top 5 Chapter Award for the fifth year in a row and was named a Gold Star Chapter in the National Chapter Award Program. EHS FFA also received the Superior National Chapter Award and the Building Our Alabama Communities Award.
In other business, EHS FFA advisor Whitney Dyess was nominated and inducted to the Alabama State FFA Wall of Honor. She was nominated by National FFA Southern Region Vice President and former EHS FFA member Jordan Stowe. A $1,000 contribution must be made to have someone placed on the Wall of Honor.
“This is a tremendous honor that recognizes supporters of the FFA for their hard work and dedication to the organization,” FFA Advisor Jerad Dyess said.
