Enterprise High School’s JROTC on Friday announced Cadet of the Month and Cadet NCO of the Month.
According to retired Sgt. Major and JROTC Instructor Gary Price, the two are Cadet Private Joshua Foor and Cadet Sergeant First Class Adison Lenz.
Foor is the son of Neal and Ella Foor. His hobbies include video gaming and jumping on the trampoline. Cadet Foor enjoys all things related to Aerospace Engineering.
Lenz is the daughter of Phil and Janet Lenz. Her hobbies include baking and reading. Cadet Lenz is a platoon sergeant in JROTC, a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. She enjoys science and forensics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.