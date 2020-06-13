The Enterprise High School JROTC Blue Knights male drill team will begin tryouts at 7:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, for the 2020-21 school year. The tryouts will be June 15-18 from 7:30-9 a.m. each day. You must be present each day for selection. Wear comfortable clothing and bring water. Tryouts are conducted outside.
EHS Belles of the Blue Knights female drill team will hold tryouts beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, June 22. Tryouts will be held June 22-25 from 7:30-9 a.m. each day. You must be present each day for selection. Wear comfortable clothing and bring water since tryouts are held outside.
For information, call Gary T. Price, EHS JROTC, at 334-475-4925.
