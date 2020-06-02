logo

The Enterprise High School JROTC Drill Team will be conducting the following tryouts for the upcoming school year for male and female teams:

Blue Knights (male drill team) — Be at EHS JROTC Department no later than 7:30 a.m. June 15. Tryouts will be June 15-18 from 7:30-9 a.m. daily. You must be present each day for selection. Wear comfortable clothing and bring water. (Tryouts are conducted outside.)

Belles of the Blue Knights (female drill team) — Be at EHS JROTC Department no later than 7:30 a.m. June 22. The tryouts will be June 22-25 from 7:30-9 a.m. daily. You must be present each day for selection. Wear comfortable clothing and bring water. (Tryouts are conducted outside.)

