EHS JROTC gets second overall at Stanhope Elmore

Enterprise High School’s JROTC Wildcat Battalion represented well at the Stanhope Elmore Invitational in Millbrook on Saturday.
Members of the Academic, Drill and Physical Fitness teams finished second overall at the competition, the battalion’s first of the year. There were thirteen schools from across the state represented at the competition.
According to JROTC instructor and retired Sgt. Maj. Gary Price, the battalion performed well but there is room for improvement.
“We’ve got room to grow before our next competition in Pell City in November,” Price said. “That’s a big one. This first one everybody’s just trying to see where they stand. The next one in Pell City will be a huge meet and we definitely need to place there.”
The Belles of the Blue Knights, commanded by Amber Mayse, placed second in Unarmed Team Exhibition and Unarmed Team Inspection. The duo of ZyAeriah Morris and Bri Davis placed second in Dual Exhibition.
The Academic Team, commanded by Shani Waters, placed second. The team is tested on its knowledge of JROTC curriculum, which includes such topics as history and leadership.
PT Team A, commanded by Colby Clark, finished first with Clark winning first overall in the male division and Daniel Babaran-Sun finishing a close second. Lauren Rodgers was first overall in the female division.
PT Team B, commanded by Tyler Rathburn, placed second and Sophia Kane was second overall in the female division.
