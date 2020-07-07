EHS JROTC Rifle Team tryouts set for July 20-23
The Enterprise High School Wildcats Army JROTC Rifle team is looking for new members that are dedicated, hardworking, and self-motivated to fill vacant positions for the upcoming 2020-21 competition season.
Tryouts will be conducted from 8-10 a.m. on July 20-23 at the JROTC rifle range at EHS. Students who are selected for the rifle team will be required to enroll in the Army JROTC Program. Positions are limited.
Anyone interested should call SGM (R) Charles Holmes at 334-379-6880 or email cholmes@enterpriseschools.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.