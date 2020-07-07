ehs logo

EHS JROTC Rifle Team tryouts set for July 20-23

The Enterprise High School Wildcats Army JROTC Rifle team is looking for new members that are dedicated, hardworking, and self-motivated to fill vacant positions for the upcoming 2020-21 competition season.

Tryouts will be conducted from 8-10 a.m. on July 20-23 at the JROTC rifle range at EHS. Students who are selected for the rifle team will be required to enroll in the Army JROTC Program. Positions are limited.

Anyone interested should call SGM (R) Charles Holmes at 334-379-6880 or email cholmes@enterpriseschools.net.

From staff reports

Load comments