The EHS JROTC Wildcat Battalion plans to conduct the steak cooking as soon as possible. If school starts on the current calendar, we will make an announcement within the first week of school as to when the cooking will be.
If you wish to have a refund, come in front of EHS next Wednesday, May 13, between the hours of 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You must have tickets in your possession, Cash refunds will not be available on this date. Please be ready to provide your mailing address in order for the school to mail your refund.
Thank you for your patience, understanding and ongoing support of our organization. Without community support, we would not be one of the premier JROTC organizations in the state of Alabama.
