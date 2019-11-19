Enterprise High School’s JROTC Wildcat Battalion competed in the Greenville High School Invitational Drill Meet on Saturday, Nov. 16.
The teams competed in an exemplary manner and won the Overall Commanders Cup, according to JROTC Instructor and retired Sgt. Maj. Gary Price.
Results were as follows:
The Academic Team, commanded by Joshua Rodriguez, won first place. Team members are Matthew Denzine, Caleb Lewis, Shani Waters and Luis Cardona.
Physical Fitness Team A won first place with team members Tyler Rathburn, Lauren Rodgers, Christopher Beltz and Jacob Tillery.
Physical Fitness Team B won second place with team members Jalen Fairley, Braiden Parkinson, Daniel Babaran-Sun and Shani Waters.
Individual PT Awards went to Lauren Rodgers — first place overall Female Division — and second place to Shani Waters, Female Division.
The Belles of the Blue Knights, commanded by Amber Mayse, won first place Unarmed Platoon Exhibition, second place Armed Platoon Exhibition and third place Unarmed Inspection.
The Blue Knights, commanded by Edward Howell, won first place Armed Platoon Exhibition and second place Armed Platoon Regulation.
Edward Howell won first place in the Knock- Out Drill Event.
