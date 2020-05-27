It wasn’t a job Brent Harrison chased, but the former Enterprise High principal knew he had to listen when a mentor called.
“It came on very quickly,” Harrison said as he discussed his new job as principal at Saraland High School in a Tuesday afternoon telephone interview. “Obviously, it takes a lot to leave Enterprise.
“There’s a very small -- I’d say 2-3 school systems -- that I would even consider leaving Enterprise for. Saraland’s always been one of those. It was just an opportunity I felt like me and my family, we couldn’t turn down at this point in my career.”
Dr. Aaron Milner is Saraland’s superintendent. He was theEnterprise City Schools superintendent before leaving in June 2013 to lead the Mobile County school system. Harrison called Milner “one of my mentors.”
“Dr. Milner left, obviously, and we’ve kept in touch,” Harrison said. “He’s the reason I went into administration. When I came back to Enterprise teaching and coaching (2005-2011), he was assistant principal at Enterprise High.
“We talked a lot. He encouraged me to go back and get my administrative degree. He said he thought I could do a good job. Fortunately, I listened to him.
“Before too long, about the time he was hired as superintendent of Enterprise City Schools, Matt Rodgers hired me to be assistant principal at the high school. … Matt and Dr. Milner, they’ve done a great job making sure I know what I need to know.”
He said telling current superintendent Greg Faught last Thursday after graduation wasn’t easy.
“Mr. Faught has been great to me,” Harrison said. “Obviously, he gave me my opportunity. He’s been nothing but a great person to deal with and a great man to deal with.
“He worked with me as far as letting me be the first to tell my faculty. Obviously, couldn’t do it face to face, which is what I wanted to do. But we shot a 10-minute video kind of wrapping up the year and saying goodbye to some of our retirees. There at the end, I let them know I would not be back. I didn’t say where because at that point it wasn’t official.”
Harrison and his wife, Kelly, both worked for Enterprise City Schools. Kelly was a health science teacher at the ECTC.
“Out of all of this, I’m not going to lie, she’s going to be the bigger loss, for what she’s done for our students and our program,” Harrison said. “I’m sure the kids will miss her a lot more than they will me.”
The Harrisons have two sons, Boone, 9, and Trosper, 5.
Harrison said the way the school year ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic for this year’s senior class made him even more determined to send the grads out in style. Of course, by the graduation came he knew it would be his final graduation at EHS.
“I wanted it to be as special for the students as can be,” he said about the graduation ceremonies. “That weighed heavily on what we wanted to do for our students. I wanted it to be about them and for them. At the same time it was my last hurrah with them and was able to share that time with them.”
