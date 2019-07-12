From staff reports
Enterprise High School will be offering an advanced sale of a reserved admission season packet containing five home game tickets for the 2019 EHS football season, according to a news release from the school.
The price for each packet this year is $50. Current ticket holders who want to renew season tickets and were not able to do so by mail or online may renew in person on Monday, Aug. 5 from 4-7 p.m. at the EHS main office.
On Aug. 12-14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day, all remaining reserved seating will be available to anyone on a first-come, first-serve basis. All new customers may come during these times or on the first game day, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Reserved parking spaces will also be available for purchase during this time.
Parking space holders from 2018 will have first chance by mail or online option or on Aug. 5 from 4-7 p.m. On Monday, Aug. 12, all parking spaces will be available for sale to the public.
Price for the yellow lot parking spaces is $50 each, and these parking spaces are located near the practice field behind the field house. Passes are for the reserved lot only and not a numbered spot.
