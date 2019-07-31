EHS releases pick-up, drop-off patterns

The Enterprise High School faculty and staff are very excited about the 2019-2020 school year and would like to explain the morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up traffic flow patterns on the EHS campus.
The road in front of the high school will be one way only. The primary parent drop off/pickup area is in the front of the Academic Building. EHS staff members ask that parents use the bypass entrance from Boll Weevil Circle when entering and exiting. There will be a set of red lines in this area that will create a lane for vehicles to exit. Please do not park in this lane, as it will block exiting traffic.
The secondary parent drop-off/pick-up area is in front of the Performing Arts Center of the Activities Building. When using this area, enter and exit from the Main Street entrance. When exiting the campus parents should exit the same way they entered. There should be no parking or drop-off/pick-up along curbs, other than the designated areas or in turn lanes on the EHS campus.
The road in between Wildcat Stadium and the school building will be blocked off for parking and thru traffic. The reconstruction to EHS has begun, so there is a designated construction area. There may be some changes throughout the school year concerning traffic flow, but the EHS administration will notify if those occur. It may take the first couple of days for individuals to become accustomed with this procedure, so EHS staff asks for everyone to please be patient. School officials said they are looking forward to a great year.
