Sierra Tolhurst nailed it.
She had completed her audition tape for the All-National Honor Band Ensembles, which is selected by the National Association for Music Education.
“The day I recorded my auditions I wore a nice outfit, I took the video and I was like: ‘You know what? I feel great about these,’” said Tolhurst, a senior at Enterprise High School.
That was last spring, late in her junior year. But as she reviewed the requirements, she realized she had omitted putting a clock in her audition tape. She had 20 minutes to re-tape and get it sent off again.
“I was not expecting anything,” Tolhurst said.
About two months later — long after she stopped worrying about it — a congratulatory email arrived explaining that she had been selected for the All-National Honor Concert Band. NAfME annually compiles All-National ensembles in modern band, mixed choir, jazz band, symphony orchestra and concert band.
How competitive is it? She was one of only two students from Alabama who participated. The other was from Huntsville and he was in the mixed-choir group.
The All-National ensembles performed Nov. 7-10 in Orlando at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center.
“I was chosen for the concert band as a Flute 1. I sat third chair there,” Tolhurst said.
She also plays alto saxophone in Enterprise’s jazz band, plays piccolo for the marching band and plays “a little bit” of piano.
The All-National Honor Ensembles are limited to freshmen, sophomores and juniors, so Tolhurst isn’t eligible to return this year. However, this is competitive band season for high school music programs.
In fact, she was recognized as an All-National prospect through the Alabama All-State band process.
“All-State is really cool. You actually had to make all-state to do the all-national,” Tolhurst said. “All-state is really, really competitive and you have to compete even after you get there because the chairs aren’t set yet.
“It’s really hard to get through the competitiveness. That’s coming up in April. We’ve already done our auditions for that.”
But if it takes competitiveness to make all-state, she’s at the right place to prepare for it.
“At my school it’s really competitive,” she said of EHS. “Some days it’s ridiculous.”
Tolhurst’s parents are Bradford and Aleia Tolhurst. She has an 8-year-old sister, Addison. Sierra was born in Canada, moved to New Mexico when she was a fifth grader, spent her sophomore year in Louisiana and will finish high school with two years at Enterprise High.
“Enterprise is probably the favorite placed I’ve lived,” she said. “Canada was nice with the mountains, but I was really young. New Mexico was really nice but we didn’t have a strong band program. Where we were in Louisiana was a really small community. We moved here and I love this band so much. It’s great.”
She’s been playing instruments since elementary school. It wasn’t exactly love at first sight.
“I sucked at music,” Tolhurst said. “I couldn’t figure out the recorder, Lord knows how I figured out the flute. The first time I picked up the flute I hated it. But the second time I picked it up I was like, ‘Well, this isn’t so bad.’”
Eight years later, she was of the finest flute players in the state.
She will compete with the Red Band — the top level of three honor bands, Red, White and Blue — at All-State for the second year in a row this spring.
She is still narrowing her college choices for next year. She has auditioned for the University of North Texas, Berklee College of Music in Boston, Jacksonville State and Huntingdon.
She knows she wants to pursue music performance.
“I’m trying to get into conservatories,” Tolhurst said. “I want to end up at Juilliard. I wasn’t brave enough to shoot the shot for it this year.”
