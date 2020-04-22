Finally, a bright spot for Enterprise High School’s Class of 2020.
About 480 students had their senior year cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seniors were last in class on March 18 and never returned. Those in good standing academically had the last two months of the school year canceled. They didn’t have to participate in the online learning required of non-seniors to complete the year.
Wednesday morning, students or parents picked up caps and gowns and other significant senior mementos in front of the high school.
“A lot of families have asked to go ahead and get those, mainly because they want to take their own photos with their child in their cap and gown,” EHS Principal Brent Harrison said. “Prom committee sponsors are passing out T-shirts and cups that the kids ordered for prom that we didn’t get to do.”
Harrison posted more good news on the school’s Facebook page earlier this week, updating plans for some kind of ceremony on May 21.
“We, as of right now, we have not made a call as to what graduation will look like,” Harrison said Tuesday. “We’re still waiting on the state to kind of give orders.
“If the severe social distancing orders are still in place as far as how many people can group up, we are working on a plan to have some form of graduation on the 21st with the seniors and their families. We’re still in the process of ironing out the kinks.”
The Facebook post reads in part: “It is our hope that we are able to have a traditional ceremony for our senior class. Obviously, we will have to abide by any and all guidelines set forth by our state agencies. We are working on a non-traditional plan for May 21st should a traditional ceremony not be allowed. … All options are being weighed, and we hope to make an official announcement in the next two weeks. Our decision will be guided by what we are allowed to do and with all students being able to participate.”
The May 21 date is solid for several reasons, Harrison said. Several students are enlisting in the military and were originally slated to leave shortly after graduation. Also, several families may be relocating out of Enterprise soon after — although the Department of Defense has limited transfers until June 30, the principal added.
“Whatever we do, we’re going to make sure we have all our students available,” he said. “And we do have several students slated to start college shortly after that, so there are a lot of different moving pieces.”
