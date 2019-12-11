An Enterprise High School senior will be one of two students in Alabama to represent the state in a prestigious Washington, D.C. program.
Eleanor Covington, 17, has been named a delegate in the United States Senate Youth Program, a weeklong government and leadership education program. She will travel to Washington, D.C. in March 2020 and be awarded a $10,000 college scholarship.
She will be one of 104 students across the country participating in USSYP.
“I’m very excited,” she told The Ledger on Monday. “I can’t wait to see Washington, D.C. We get to meet dozens of different politicians and heads of different departments. A lot of these people you hear about in the news, and this is a chance to actually meet them and speak with them.
“I would also say, of course, that I’m very excited for this scholarship. I was honestly mindblown when I found out I was selected because I didn’t think it was possible. Really, the people I have to thank the most are this school system and my parents.”
According to USSYP documents, the program is a “nonpartisan, secular, educational youth leadership program whose mission is to give high school student leaders an opportunity to further their understanding of the three branches of the American government and to gain greater insight into American history and political processes.”
Delegates will hear policy addresses by senators, cabinet members, officials with the Departments of State and Defense and leaders of other federal agencies and senior members of the national media, the documents state. Covington said she will meet a Supreme Court Justice and at least one Alabama senator.
To be selected, qualified juniors and seniors across the country were required to “show demonstrated leadership by serving in elected or appointed positions in which they are actively representing a constituency in organizations related to student government, education, public affairs and community service.”
Covington said EHS offered the opportunity.
“My AP government and AP U.S. history teachers offered to test their students,” she said. “I took the test. I also had to write an essay and turn in my resume, and from there they selected me to be our high school’s representative. Then I made it to the semifinalists’ level where I was one of the top 10 students in the state.
“After interviews they picked the top two students in the state, and I was lucky enough to be one of the students selected.”
As president of the EHS Spanish Honor Society, Covington also fulfilled leadership requirements.
Earlier this year, Covington was named a Commended Student alongside fellow EHS student Gabriel Fontanella in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. National Merit Commended Scholars are a selected group of students who placed among the top 50,000 on the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Covington is keeping her options open as far as a college destination, and she is considering law school. She also said she may want to major in English.
Though no decisions have been made, she said she loves learning and plans to continue learning.
She reiterated that she is excited for the opportunities coming her way, including the USSYP, and thankful for her teachers.
“I’ve always loved history and government, and this is my chance to experience those things happening in person,” said Covington. “I’ve never been to Washington, D.C. before so it will be a chance to see a place that is so integral to politics in our country.
“It’s proof that our high school and my teachers have prepared me for this and that we have such a great academic environment that helps prepare us to do great things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.