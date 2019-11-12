Enterprise High School’s Theatre Department recently competed in the District Walter S. Trumbauer Festival at Opelika High School, and all students received either superior or excellent scores.
A total of 18 students qualified for the state festival, which will be held Dec. 5-7 at Troy University.
Scores for the department, as provided by instructor Veronica Stephenson, were:
Lexi Altaffer — solo musical female dramatic (varsity) and solo musical female comedic (varsity), both superior.
Mary Cam Burg — solo musical female comedic (novice), superior, best in room.
Kennedy Caldwell — duet acting contemporary dramatic (varsity), excellent, and one-act cast, excellent.
Kaylin Cichocki — solo acting female contemporary comedic (varsity), superior, solo acting female contemporary dramatic (varsity), superior, one-act cast, excellent.
Graci Doster — solo musical female dramatic (novice), superior, duet musical dramatic (novice), superior, best in room.
Tori Dunkle — solo acting female contemporary comedic (varsity), superior, one-act cast, excellent.
Natalie Echols — scene design (novice), excellent.
Kailey Gilley — makeup design (novice), excellent.
Makayla Harvey — costume design (novice), superior, best in room, scene design (novice), excellent.
Sadie Hawkins — solo musical female dramatic (novice), superior, duet musical comedic (novice), excellent
Kendall Holland — solo acting male contemporary dramatic (novice), superior, duet acting contemporary comedic (varsity), excellent, one-act cast, excellent; best supporting actor.
Andie Kalagian — solo acting classical comedic (novice), excellent, solo acting classical dramatic (novice), superior.
Jordan Kinney — solo musical female comedic (novice), superior, duet musical dramatic (novice), superior, best in room.
Kevino Lewis — solo acting male contemporary comedic (varsity), superior, solo acting male contemporary dramatic (varsity), superior, one-act crew, excellent.
Crystal Maghoney — playwriting (novice), superior, scene design (novice), excellent.
Jeb Moore — one-act crew, excellent.
Kaysen Nakamura — makeup design (novice), superior, best in room, one-act crew, excellent.
Elijah Powell — solo musical male dramatic (varsity), superior, best in room, duet pantomime (varsity), superior, best in room, one-act cast,excellent.
Gabriel Powell — duet pantomime (varsity), superior, best in room, one-act cast, excellent.
Meya Reid — solo musical female dramatic (varsity), superior, duet acting contemporary dramatic (varsity), excellent, one-act cast, excellent; all-star cast.
Alejandro Rosado — solo musical male dramatic (novice), superior.
Emma Smedley — solo acting female contemporary comedic (varsity), superior, one-act cast, excellent.
Marquita Smith — solo musical female comedic, superior, duet musical comedic (novice), excellent.
Sydney Stephenson — stage management (novice), superior, one-act crew, excellent.
Makayla Thomas — duet acting contemporary comedic (varsity), excellent, one-act cast, excellent.
