Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EST /10 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EST /10 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY. THE FREEZE WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * TEMPERATURE...LOWS 27 TO 32. * IMPACTS...FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&