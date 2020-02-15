Enterprise High School senior Grace Long brought the message of American Heart Month, observed each February, close to home Feb. 12 when she talked to the Enterprise State Community College Men of Success class about the heart problem she has battled all of her life. Long, the daughter of ESCC Dean of Instruction Danny Long, has been through several surgeries and is under constant medical supervision, but she told the students that her faith and family help to guide her, and her determination to continue doing the things she loves keeps her motivated and positive. Group adviser Adonis Bozeman also shared with the students how the death of his infant daughter because of heart problems has increased his awareness and passion about heart disease, prevention and research. They said almost everyone has been touched in some way by heart disease. Pictured at the presentation are (from left) adviser Michael Harrison, Bozeman, Grace Long, Danny Long, ESCC President Matt Rodgers, Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper and adviser Eric Brown.
