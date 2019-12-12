The Enterprise High School Theatre Department recently competed in the State Walter S. Trumbauer Theatre Festival at Troy University.
Ninety-nine schools competed in 60 categories with 2,700 students representing the best from the seven districts in the state.
Students represented our school and district with superior and excellent scores and six students placing in the competition, including three state champs.
The participants are the following:
Lexi Altaffer — solo musical female dramatic, varsity, superior.
Mary Cam Burg — solo musical female comedic, novice, superior.
Kaylin Cichocki — solo acting female contemporary comedic, varsity, superior.
Graci Doster — solo musical female dramatic, novice, superior; duet musical dramatic, novice, superior, second place.
Tori Dunkle — solo acting female contemporary comedic, varsity, superior.
Makayla Harvey — costume design, novice, superior.
Kendall Holland — solo acting male contemporary dramatic, novice, superior, third place.
Andie Kalagian — solo acting classical dramatic, novice, superior.
Jordan Kinney — solo musical female comedic, novice, superior; duet musical dramatic, novice, superior, second place.
Kevino Lewis — solo acting male contemporary comedic, varsity, superior; solo acting male contemporary dramatic, varsity, superior.
Crystal Maghoney — playwriting, novice, superior.
Kaysen Nakamura — makeup design, novice, superior, first place.
Elijah Powell — solo musical male dramatic, varsity, superior; duet pantomime, varsity, superior, first place.
Gabriel Powell — duet pantomime, varsity, superior, first place.
Meya Reid — solo musical female dramatic, varsity, excellent.
Alejandro Rosado — solo musical male dramatic, novice, superior.
Emma Smedley — solo acting female contemporary comedic, varsity, superior.
Marquita Smith — solo musical female comedic, superior.
Sydney Stephenson — stage management, novice, superior.
