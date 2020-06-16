The Enterprise High School football program will not be bigger this season, but parts of it may be better.
“We have put out a super big, quality program for a number of years,” said Judi Stinnett, who has run the Quarterback Club since 2008 but retired from that duty last Jan. 1. “Because of the virus and some other things, everything kind of coalesced to make it difficult to do the program that we would like to do this year.
“It’s going to be a shortened version — very different from what we’re used to doing. We will be back full-fledged next year, but we just want people to know that it’s not going to be what we’ve normally done.”
Change is hard. And this year Sharon Gammill inherited the hard job from Sstinnett of overseeing the EHS football program. She and Stinnett talked about the number of unknowns that made doing the “normal” program impossible in a year that has been anything but normal.
“Not knowing whether we’ll have a season, how many people will be allowed at the stadium, whether we’ll be playing 10 games or eight games or whatever, or it can be closed down again,” Stinnett said of the questions contributing to the decision to scale down.
“We just don’t know and we have to protect finances and everything. If we put out that big book and we don’t have a season we would end up throwing away lots of money. So, there are a whole lot of reasons for doing it differently.”
In fact, longtime advertisers in the traditional program may not get the same opportunity this season. The quarter-page ads are not available. They sold out before these changes were announced.
“That leaves out lots and lots of people and we’re not going to have room for everybody who wants to be in it,” Stinnett said. “But we are going to do what we call our Patron ads. That’s three lines of 35 spaces each for $50 for the whole season. Right now, we do have 35 spaces available.
“Those 35 potential spaces will be first-come, first-served. Whoever gets their contract and money in will get those spaces. I foresee some of the people who have been our best advertisers and who couldn’t get a quarter-page ad can do this.”
Gammill has already heard from some frustrated would-be advertisers.
“We want to let everybody know we’re doing this because we have to, not because we want to,” Gammill said.
Ads on the monitors at the home side concession stands are available.
“Ever since Wildcat Stadium has opened we have offered monitor ads at the concession stands,” Stinnett said. “There are four very large monitors partly so the people working the concession stands can see the game.
“Those ads run on those four monitors from 5 p.m. until the game starts, and then they run them again on a loop until everybody’s out of the stadium. Those ads have always been attached to the ads that we sell in the program. You couldn’t get a monitor ad unless you were in the program.
“But if people want to purchase those and design their own ad to go on it we will do those, as well. We’re trying to give some options to keep the people who want to advertise. It’ll be $50 for the whole season. On that loop, they get about 12-15 seconds exposure and then multiple, multiple times.”
Gammill laughed as she insisted she was “in training” with the job of overseeing the program.
“I just told her I didn’t want to reinvent the wheel,” Gammill said.
Stinnett did invent the wheel. She was flying solo in 2008, adding that she couldn’t have done it without her husband. They watched their son, Slade Stinnett, and two grandsons, Parker and Cade, go through the EHS football program.
Judi, who added a Board of Directors as the organization grew over the years, has taken copious notes and compiled a “how-to” for nearly every job in the Quarterback Club.
Gammill’s son, Harrison, will be a junior offensive for the Wildcats this season.
Gammill and Stinnett said the program will be back “bigger and better” next year. This year’s turmoil was too pervasive to avoid.
“There are so many ‘ifs’ and we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do,” Gammill said.
