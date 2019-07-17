To Kevin Thompson, making music isn’t rocket science -- it’s mystical. His is a wide ranging art form which blends funky with folksy, and reggae, with a rock-n-roll show he has developed on the Dothan underground scene, first, with his band, RTFO and performing solo for two years, under the stage name, “El Papi.” Thompson takes to the patio stage again to pepper its dinner atmosphere at Corks & Cattle with his inventive energy on Saturday, July 20, from 7-10 p.m., in Enterprise.
“I’ve played Corks many times before,” he said. “I started playing there when it was located, on the main drag. I really like the new location. The patio is excellent; I like being outside.”
Thompson’s first influences included 1980’s and 90’s radio rockers Offspring, Pearl Jam, and Aerosmith, but his show, is uniquely original. He describes his set list, “I play songs from many genres,” he said. “I assess the ages of people in the crowd so I can hit everyone with one song they will know from that era along with my original work.”
Thompson even entered the 2018 Country Showdown for fun, at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, and made it to the regional qualifier. “I wasn't out to win,” he said. “I didn't expect to qualify but sure did enjoy the opportunity to play a couple of songs, for such a bunch of people.”
However, he enjoys engaging in more intimate settings, which have included Dothan’s Oak and Olive Lounge, The Cellar, Plughouse, plus, Southern Social. “There is nothing like experiencing a person's energy on stage directly,” he said.
This year, his show has taken him to the Forgotten Coast of Florida to Scallop Republic and Lookout Lounge and Package, as well as down to Saltshaker Lounge in Wewahitchka and across the line in Georgia to Thomasville’s South Eden Plantation.
Following Corks & Cattle, his next performance will be with RTFO, which, released an album in 2014 called, “In Your Face,” at Folklore Brewing on Aug. 23.
Any Enterprise-area establishments hosting live music can email information to kmooty@eprisenow.com.
