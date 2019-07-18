ELBA -- The Elba City Schools Board of Education met in regular session to discuss a number of business items Tuesday evening.
The most important item discussed was an update to the school system’s Child Nutrition Program Civil Rights Policy, which Superintendent Chris Moseley said is being adopted by all school systems. Moseley said that Elba City Schools received a “hit” during monitoring because its CNP Civil Rights Policy had not been updated, but the system has 30 days to rectify the situation and have the mark removed.
“As we made phone calls, we found that everybody’s getting hit on it because they didn’t know they were supposed to have it,” Moseley said. “When you get monitored in CNP, if they say there’s 8 marks, we have 30 days to send the fixes in and we don’t get any marks, so we never get any marks in CNP. For the policy, there were a few systems that had adopted one, and they had passed with their adoption, so we just reach out to the ones that have them, and ours is just built from the ones that have passed.”
Board member Matt Brunson asked where Elba City Schools could have gotten the information regarding the need to update the policy. Moseley said that there was quite a bit of confusion in many school systems as no one could find a memo stating the need for a policy update.
“I’ve talked to CNP directors, I’ve talked to superintendents, they all said they got hit with the same things -- none of us knew it was even supposed to be in there,” Moseley said. “We were looking back through memos to see if we could find a memo -- I mean, I get 40 memos every Wednesday, and we couldn’t find one that said, ‘Make sure you have this policy.’ The thing is, the Civil Rights Policy for CNP is different than the one for Career Tech, and they cannot be the same. They’re written totally different.
“We reached out to Enterprise and ones that did have one in place, and this is basically what they had in place. (CNP Director Christina Morgan) has gotten her posters updated in there that go along with this, so we can mark that one off so that we don’t have a mark for that. We just need to adopt that, approve that so we can adopt that policy.”
Brunson said he felt the new policy was written vaguely and should be more informative for those who have complaints.
“It seems very general to me when it says they can get the information off the poster, because if a person who thought they had a complaint… There should be something in the policy that directs them to where they can find that poster,” Brunson said. “I’m not trying to be smart here, but I don’t want it to just be approved, I want it to be that if somebody has a complaint, they know how to do what they’re supposed to do. I think that as we adopt ours, I want Elba City Schools to put somebody in charge of that. If that’s the CNP director, if they have a complaint, they should see the CNP director.”
Moseley agreed to change the language in the policy to reflect Brunson’s clarification.
“‘The CNP director will collect the information from the person, including name, number and complaint,” Moseley read from the updated policy. “The CNP director shall provide the person USDA contact information on the ‘For Justice For All’ poster. The CNP director will contact the state CNP department to let them know and give them the details of the complaint to be filed, and by whom.”
The board voted to adopt the updated CNP complaint procedure as spoken by Moseley.
