ELBA — Students were dismissed from school at Elba on Wednesday for the final time until at least April 6 in a state-wide measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
Elba City Schools Superintendent Chris Moseley updated the Elba City Board of Education on Tuesday night to the possibility that the time away could extend farther.
“We’re projected to come back on April 6. I feel there’s definitely a potential this is going to extend beyond there — and then we will have to look at a lot more things,” Moseley said Wednesday afternoon.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Board tentatively approved an out-of-state trip for the FCCLA kids that qualified for nationals over the summer.
“We went ahead and approved that, hoping they’ll still get to go in July,” the superintendent said.
“We approved two retirements — one in CNP (Child Nutrition Program and one in Special Ed. We did those retirements.”
Moseley said the schools currently are not feeding students through its CNP program.
“But I met with church leaders this morning,” he said. “Coffee County Family Services has sent us information and we’ve publicized that — as well as local food bank.
“We’ve got ways and means to get the children food without having to go through our CNP program at this time. If this closure extends, then we’re looking through CNP for some things to do beyond April 6.”
