ELBA -- Elba City Schools Superintendent Chris Moseley said Tuesday night there are large numbers of enrolled students in the elementary school.
“I want to know what our enrollment numbers look like,” board member Matt Brunson told Moseley. “(Are they) better, worse, the same?”
“We were at 597 last week,” Moseley said. “I believe looking today, we were at about 601 -- so we’re about eight off from where we finished last year. This happens at the high school every year -- we just hope to get some of them in during that 20-day period count -- a lot of times we get kids after 20 days and the high school finishes with a way higher number than they start with, but (there were) 325 the other day when I looked at the elementary, which is a huge boost. All of our big groups are in our younger grades right now.”
Moseley said the school year has gotten off to a “great” but “busy start -- a lot going on at both schools.”
He invited everyone to attend Meet the Tigers Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. before the team travels for a road battle at Daleville.
“This is week zero, so we’re off week 10 before the playoffs,” Moseley said.
In other business, the board approved an OCAP agreement for special education services provided to Head Start.
