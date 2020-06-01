The drive-thru window at Elba City Hall may continue to be utilized for all city business. Additionally, Elba City Hall will now open for appointments only. Please call (334) 897-2333 to schedule an appointment to conduct business inside the building. The city hall employee you visit will be wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing. In return, we ask that all visitors wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
