Elba City Schools develop plan to reopen

Elba City Schools Board of Education released a safety plan for reopening its schools in August, which includes daily temperature checks, thorough sanitization of surfaces, objects and hands, encouraged use of face masks for students and staff, limiting visitor access, upgrades to school facilities and utilizing distance learning for those uncomfortable with returning to school.
In a handout provided to those in attendance at the special called meeting, Superintendent Chris Moseley outlined the board’s plan and procedures to maintain a safe environment for students and staff for the upcoming school year. The list reads as follows:
Elba City Schools will open on time Aug. 6, and will remain open for students and will follow the current approved school calendar.
It is highly encouraged that all medically cleared students attend school in person.
There will be distance learning opportunities for students whose parents choose to keep them at home. These students will remain enrolled at Elba City Schools and take virtual classes provided by the Alabama State Department of Education.
We strongly encourage parents that are thinking of doing the distance learning options to contact your child’s school and speak with administration and learn more about the programs before making a final decision.
Any parents that do elect to keep their children at home and receive distance learning will need to remain virtual for the entire nine-week grading period. At the end of the nine-week grading period, they may choose again to either remain virtual or come back to the traditional setting.
We strongly encourage parents to check temperatures before students leave the house. If the temperature is at 100 degrees, keep the student at home and contact the school.
Elba City Schools will begin the year checking all temperatures at the entrances. Students with a temperature will move to a room to be assessed by the nurse and temperatures will be rechecked. If the temperature has remained, we will then notify a parent/guardian to pick the student up.
We will have hand sanitizer stations located throughout both buildings.
We strongly encourage students, staff and anyone coming on campus to wear facial coverings while on campus. We are not saying that students and staff are required to wear these all day. However, there will be certain times during the day that it is strongly encouraged that they be worn.
We will begin the year limiting visitor access and continue as we have during the summer with curbside assistance from the office staff at both schools. We understand for some things visitors must enter the building, and again we ask that they please wear facial coverings.
We strongly encourage that students riding a bus wear facial covers for the ride. Also, if your child rides a bus and you are able to bring them by vehicle this is also highly encouraged to begin the year.
All teachers will be provided with protective shields in their classroom to provide instruction.
We are also getting upgrades in restrooms: touchless faucets and touchless hand dryers to make those areas safer for students.
He also added that the buses will be cleaned after each morning and afternoon route and that a sprayer and the disinfectants have already been purchased.
Regarding athletic events, Moseley said masks will be recommended at sporting events where distancing is not possible, but depending on how the situation develops, they will adjust accordingly.
When questioned on the plan for what happens if or when a student or teacher tests positive, Moseley explained that all contact tracing would be handled by the agency that performed the test. However, the school will be made aware if anyone who needed to be notified was left off of the original list provided by the child/family.
In the event of a positive test of a student, the child will be sent home for 14 days and assigned regular classwork to be completed through the online program. If a teacher tests positive, he or she will also be sent home for 14 days, and there is ongoing discussion around requiring teachers to present a negative test or a release from a doctor before returning.
Moseley encourages parents to take the reopening survey available on the elementary school website, the high school website and the Elba City School’s website at www.elbaed.com/.
Personnel matters were also discussed during the meeting where the resignations of Emily Alverson and Tachae Wright, both from Elba Elementary School, were accepted and the hires of Emilee Davis, EES teacher, Rebekka Newell, EES teacher, and Stephanie Davis, EES special education teacher, were approved.
