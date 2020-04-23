MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed late Wednesday an inmate at the Elba Community Based Facility/Community Work Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
This represents the fourth confirmed and third active case of COVID-19 among our inmate population.
After notification of the positive test, the inmate was relocated to Easterling Correctional Facility and placed in an isolation cell, where he will receive medical treatment.
Upon completing our consultation with the State Medical Director at Wexford Health Sources, ADOC’s contracted health services provider, the decision was made to quarantine inmates housed at Elba.
Elba’s inmate population and staff will be monitored closely for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to include taking and recording temperatures twice per day. Appropriate measures will be taken should an inmate become symptomatic in accordance with CDC guidelines for COVID-19.
The ADOC accepted a community donation of 3,246 bars of antibacterial soap, 439 bottles of travel-size shampoo and conditioner, 71 tubes of toothpaste, 49 boxes of tissues, and seven bottles of hand sanitizer on Thursday. The collection was coordinated by Alabamians for Fair Justice.
ADOC extended its thanks and appreciation to Alabamians for Fair Justice and all those across our communities who donated hygiene supplies, which initially will be distributed strategically to inmates deemed as high-risk.
As additional hygiene supplies are received, the ADOC will distribute them more broadly to inmates across our facilities.
